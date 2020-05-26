WATCH: Dom gets caught drooling on The Chris Moyles Show

26 May 2020, 15:40 | Updated: 26 May 2020, 15:44

Last week, we had James was caught out singing Thin Lizzy and now we've caught Dom in a slightly more sticky situation.

Last week, The Chris Moyles Show had a right laugh when producer James was belting out Thin Lizzy and forgot to turn his mic off. This week, James has got his own back.

It turns out while Chris and the team were busy laughing at James' rendition of The Boys Are Back In Town, Dom was so tickled he even forgot to swallow, sending a load of drool running down his face.

If you've got the stomach for it, watch the gross moment Dom was caught on camera above.

James unearths video of Dom slobbering live on-air
James unearths video of Dom slobbering live on-air. Picture: Radio X

Watch James get caught out singing Thin Lizzy below:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

WATCH: Chris Moyles disrupts Andi Peters while live on Good Morning Britain

