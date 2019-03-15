VIDEO: Dom is in hysterics over Easter chocolates on The Chris Moyles Show

15 March 2019, 13:36 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 13:38

The Chris Moyles Show got sent in some lovely Easter-themed chocolates by a listener this week, but Dom totally lost it.

This week saw a listener send in a very sweet treat to The Chris Moyles Show.

Dom opened a package to reveal Dave had sent a feast of Easter-based chocolates, including Lindt chocolate rabbits and Milka chicks.

However, for some reason Dom couldn't quite keep it together. We can't possibly imagine why...

Watch our video above to find out why.

Dom might have been decent at identifying those chocolates, but when it came to our Pancake Day special of Happy Endings, he couldn't have been further off the mark.

Remind yourself what happened when he played the Easter-themed guess the outro game here:

READ MORE: Chris Moyles loses it over Dom telling him to turn down the volume

READ MORE: Chris Moyles can't get enough of your Valentine's Day messages

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

James Robinson how he drunkenly emailed Pippa Taylor on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: James drunk emailed Pippa and ended up in Cockfosters!
Dom Byrne and Chris Moyles explain how to listen on Alexa

How to listen on-demand to the Chris Moyles show on Alexa!

Dominic Byrne is left by in the Radio X studio by Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Dom gets left in the studio while Chris plays out dodgy Pippa clips!
James Buckley talks to Chris Moyles about the "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion

VIDEO: James Buckley talks "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion show

News

Chris Moyles talks about Storm Gareth on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles isn't convinced by the name Storm Gareth!

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast