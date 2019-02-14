VIDEO: Chris Moyles loses it over listeners' Valentine's Day messages

14 February 2019, 13:26

Watch our video to hear some of our listeners most honest and heartfelt messages this Valentine's Day.

It's the most romantic day of the year, so what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by giving The Chris Moyles Show's listeners the chance to share their love on air.

But, because Chris Moyles' listeners are the best in the world, their Valentine's Day messages were extra special.

Watch our video above just to see how romantic the Radio X listeners are.

What says love more than talking about burning food or wanting a poo? We honestly don't know...

Speaking of romance, remind yourself of when Pippa gave Toby his first ever tattoo live on-air:

Now that's romantic!

