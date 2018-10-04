VIDEO: Chris Loses It At Dom For Asking To Turn The Music Down

4 October 2018, 13:34

The Radio X DJ got a signal from Dom during the news and he wasn't happy about it.

Another day, another of Dom's news reports being interrupted by Chris!

Today Dom made the mistake of silently signalling to his mate and long-term colleague to turn down the background music while he was expertly delivering the news.

Unfortunately for Dom, Chris didn't take kindly to direction and was absolutely raging about it.

See his hilarious response in our video above.

It's not the first time Moyles has lost it in the studio however...

Watch him going absolutely mad over an ungrateful competition winner:

See Chris and Dom go zorbing here:

