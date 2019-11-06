VIDEO: Stephen Graham reveals how he got The Irishman role

Watch the This Is England and Line of Duty star talk about meeting Robert De Niro for the new Martin Scorsese film.

Stephen Graham stopped by Radio X this week to talk all things acting.

The British actor - is known for his roles in the likes of Snatch, This Is England and Line of Duty - is set to star in Martin Scorsese's THE IRISHMAN, alongside Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

But how did he land a role in the film?

Speaking to Moyles about his relationship with the legendary director, he revealed: "What happened right, when we did Gangs of New York, and at the end of it I said 'thank you, this has been an amazing experience,' and he went 'Oh we'll do it again sometime' and I thought 'don't say that' and he went, 'no we'll do it again."

He added: "And ages went by, and I kept in touch with Leo (DiCaprio) from Gangs of New York, and stuff like that, and we'd become good friends.

"And I'd see Marty at premieres and I'd look over at him, and he'd go 'not quite yet. Nearly.' And then he phoned me about Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire so he kept to his promise, so that was lovely."

So, as it turns out, when it came to THE IRISHMAN, "Marty" was already game, but he had to just convince one more person... Executive Producer Robert De Niro himself.

THE IRISHMAN is set for release in UK cinemas on Friday 8 November 2019.

