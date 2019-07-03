VIDEO: Pippa hears her Glastonbury diaries on The Chris Moyles Show

3 July 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 11:46

Pippa and Toby went to Glastonbury last week, and they recorded some of their time at the event... with hilarious consequences.

Last week saw Pippa and Toby attended their first ever Glastonbury together, and it's fair to say it was one to remember.

Pippa helpfully made a audio diary to help transport us to her time at the Somerset Festival, and no one can deny she created some really vivid pictures.

It started with Pippa and Toby watching Lauryn Hill on the Pyramid Stage, and all got a bit weird after that.

Watch her cringe above as she listens back to her log, complete with "poo-poo" smells and and alien gigs.

Pippa listens back to her Glastonbury diaries on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Also at the festival was the flag-bearing LEGEND that is Connor, who was tasked with holding a Radio X flag with Dom's head on it.

Meet him and his motley crew below:

