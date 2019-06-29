Chris Moyles’ Glastonbury flags gather for Liam Gallagher!
29 June 2019, 20:15 | Updated: 29 June 2019, 20:18
The Glastonbury flags achieved their mission to get down the front for Liam - see the evidence here.
Chris, Pippa and Toby are at Glastonbury this weekend, where Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline the Pyramid Stage - and they’ve come up with a brilliant way to get in on the act.
They've had a bunch of ENORMOUS flags made up for listeners to wave at the festival and they achieved the mission of meeting up for Liam Gallagher's set on Saturday night at the Pyramid Stage.
The flags are out in force for @liamgallagher! 👏#RadioXFlags #glastonbury pic.twitter.com/4DMO7zAn2h— James Robinson 🚩👀 (@JamesRobinson) June 29, 2019
Eight of the flags have silly slogans on them, from "Glastonbury 2018," to "I hope that was beer" and one just has Dom's head on it.
The one with Dom’s bonce on it was waving loud and proud in front of the stage as Liam stormed on to open with the Oasis classics Rock ’N’ Roll Star and Morning Glory.
Keen-eyed Chris Moyles Show fans were watching for the flags:
@RadioX flags galore! #RadioXFlags pic.twitter.com/AL4k4qluK0— Valleyretro (@Valleyretro) June 29, 2019
At least 5 flags with Liam! #RadioXFlags @RadioX pic.twitter.com/zjWF55VDqq— Alison Shaw (@alisonshaw2000) June 29, 2019
I don’t like Chris Moyles..Sorry 😊 (Love flag spotting!! Liam is on fire too!) #RadioXFlags #glasto2019 #LiamGallagher @ChrisMoyles @domisatwit @JamesRobinson @Pipskin @RadioX pic.twitter.com/dXmNKIyig3— Clare Dinsey (@claredinsey) June 29, 2019
#RadioXFlags pic.twitter.com/rEm4GBYjKS— Tina Sheppard (@tina777shep) June 29, 2019
Spotted 6 radio x flags on the tv at the pyramid stage for Liam. 3 more for the full house #RadioXFlags— Richard Smith (@richardsmith120) June 29, 2019
@domisatwit you must sit at home watching Glastonbury just constantly laughing seeing ya big fat head 😂 #RadioXFlags #radiox— Ben Swain (@BenSwain) June 29, 2019