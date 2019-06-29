Chris Moyles’ Glastonbury flags gather for Liam Gallagher!

29 June 2019, 20:15 | Updated: 29 June 2019, 20:18

Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019
Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The Glastonbury flags achieved their mission to get down the front for Liam - see the evidence here.

Chris, Pippa and Toby are at Glastonbury this weekend, where Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure will headline the Pyramid Stage - and they’ve come up with a brilliant way to get in on the act.

They've had a bunch of ENORMOUS flags made up for listeners to wave at the festival and they achieved the mission of meeting up for Liam Gallagher's set on Saturday night at the Pyramid Stage.

Eight of the flags have silly slogans on them, from "Glastonbury 2018," to "I hope that was beer" and one just has Dom's head on it.

The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury flags
The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury flags. Picture: Radio X

The one with Dom’s bonce on it was waving loud and proud in front of the stage as Liam stormed on to open with the Oasis classics Rock ’N’ Roll Star and Morning Glory.

Keen-eyed Chris Moyles Show fans were watching for the flags:

