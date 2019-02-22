VIDEO: Dom is surprised with a massage live on-air

See Chris and the team's double bluff go down a storm with Dom on The Chris Moyles Show.

Earlier this week, Pippa pranked Dom into believing he was about to getting acupuncture therapy live on-air.

While it turns out she was lying then, today she made good on her promise and brought a therapist in.

Watch his unique experience in our video above.

Dom gets a massage live on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Luckily, much to his relief, Dom wasn't stuck with needles in his head, but given an accupressure massage instead.

It wasn't necessarily painful... but it did do very strange things to his body

