VIDEO: Dom is terrible at Happy Endings!

Chris and Dom played the the Happy Endings game on The Chris Moyles Show this week, and Dom is still proved he's shocking at it.

This week saw Chris play against Dom in our Happy Endings game, the quiz in which they have to try and guess a song by its ending.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show already know that Dom is pretty hopeless at the intro game, so when we made him try and guess songs by their endings it was never going to (ahem) end well.

Watch Dom try - and fail - to play the game in our video above.

And just in case you were in any doubt about how competitive Chris and Dom are, just watch what happened during their Drag Race around Leicester Square: