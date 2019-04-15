VIDEO: Dom thinks Hakuna Matata means something totally random

15 April 2019, 16:07 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 16:11

Dom not only confessed that he's never watched The Lion King, but he also doesn't know the meaning to one of its most popular songs.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dominic Byrne revealed something really shocking.

Dom may have travelled the world and met Hollywood royalty, but there's one thing he hasn't ever done: watch The Lion King in full.

It's all good though, because the newsreader and presenter reckons that he knows the meaning of one of its biggest songs Hakuna Matata.

Watch our video above where he confidently reveals what he thinks of the track made famous by Timon and Pumbaa in the hit Disney comedy.

Soon Dom will get the chance to watch the film all over again, as the full trailer for The Lion King live action remake has been revealed.

Watch it here:

