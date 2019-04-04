VIDEO: Dom did another science experiment and was VERY impatient

Doctor Dom donned his lab coat again and tries his hand at another experiment, but it took a few goes.

After being pranked by Chris Moyles and the team during his exothermic reaction experiment, Dom wanted to try and have a go at real science.

This time he wanted to create instant ice crystals in a bottle of water using ice and rock salt.

Sounds easy enough right? Guess again.

Watch our video above to see Dom's various attempts at the experiment!

