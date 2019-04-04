VIDEO: Dom did another science experiment and was VERY impatient

4 April 2019, 18:17

Doctor Dom donned his lab coat again and tries his hand at another experiment, but it took a few goes.

After being pranked by Chris Moyles and the team during his exothermic reaction experiment, Dom wanted to try and have a go at real science.

This time he wanted to create instant ice crystals in a bottle of water using ice and rock salt.

Sounds easy enough right? Guess again.

Watch our video above to see Dom's various attempts at the experiment!

See what happened when Dom got pranked last week:

WATCH MORE: Dom is in hysterics over Easter chocolates on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH MORE: Dom gets pranked while dressed as a mummy

