VIDEO: Chris Moyles reacts to Andi Peters thinking you can buy podcasts in a shop

12 April 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 15:30

The TV presenter has many talents, but his knowledge of podcasts isn't one of them and Chris Moyles let him know about it.

Andi Peters visited The Chris Moyles Show today and was VERY tickled over the notion of podcasts.

It turns out that the former Live And Kicking host hadn't given much thought to the audio series... or how you obtain them.

Watch the presenter grapple with the idea of downloading podcasts on your phone in our video above.

Oh and did we mention he's got a podcast called Refuse To Snooze with Andi Peters?

Amazing!

It's not the first time Andi Peters has totally lost it in the studio.

Watch him in fits of laughter here:

WATCH: Get Andi Peters fail safe pancake recipe

WATCH: Andi Peters has a go at rapping and its genius

