VIDEO: Andi Peters' Freestyle Rap For The £30m Giveaway Is Genius

The TV presenter is so excited about our "potentially" HUGE competition, he created a freestyle about it.

Daytime television legend Andi Peters phoned into the show to show us just how excited he was about our historic giveaway on Radio X.

This week, Chris Moyles will be potentially giving away a huge sum to one of our listeners, buy getting a bunch of scratch cards with the potential of pulling in £30 million.

Watch him drop a hot freestyle about it in our video above.

Stick to the day job Andi!

