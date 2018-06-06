WATCH: Turns Out Toby Tarrant Has Been In Hello! Magazine

Toby Tarrant’s showbiz past has yet again reared its head… this time in the form of a front-page family spread in Hello! magazine…

Toby Tarrant often likes to join the breakfast team in the studio before his 10-1 show on Radio X.

Chris loves to take these opportunities to do his uncanny impression of Toby’s dad, the legendary Chris Tarrant, of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire fame.

This often results in some sort of bizarre anecdote from Toby, such when he covered Chris’s show and told a story about his mum’s house pig.

But this time, Toby’s outdone himself. Watch the video to hear Chris delve into a family photo with a twelve-year-old Toby that was taken in the Maldives for the front page of Hello magazine. What a life!