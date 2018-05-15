WATCH: So Toby Tarrant Has A Massive House Pig...

"George the house pig" is just one of the weird and wonderful animals at Toby's mums house, and Pippa's met him too.

If you've been following Toby on Radio X, there's a few things you'll probably already know about him.

For instance: Toby has a Rolling Stones tattoo that Pippa inked on him, he absolutely loves a dare, he completed the London Marathon in 2018 and he has absolutely no qualms about getting his kit off and riding a bike around totally starkers around Leicester Square.

Well now you can add the fact that he has massive pigs for pets too the list, and George the house pig is just one of a few.

Watch our video above to see him in all his glory.