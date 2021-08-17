Toby Tarrant reacts to hilarious student imposter story

Toby is standing in for Chris Moyles this week and he can't get over this story about a student who posed as his girlfriend to take an exam.

Toby Tarrant is in for Chris Moyles this week and as always, he's reacting to some of the weird and wonderful stories that have surfaced recently.

One such story follows a man who dressed up as his girlfriend to take an extensive English exam. His cunning disguise included makeup, a wig, a headscarf, a dress and a bra.

Unbelievably he was only caught on the fourth day, which begs the question, what gave him away in the end?

Watch Toby react to the hilarious story in our video above.

