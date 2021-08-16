Brandon Flowers was "a little nervous" about The Killers' Pressure Machine album

The Killers frontman caught up with Toby Tarrant to talk about the band's latest album and how it was put together.

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers has admitted he did wonder how The Killers' latest album would be received.

The band released their seventh studio record, Pressure Machine on Friday 13 August, which is an ode to Flowers' hometown of Nephi, Utah.

When asked about their choice to change direction, the Las Vegas rocker revealed to Radio X's Toby Tarrant: "When you start to write these songs that are austere and have restraint, I did wonder what to do with it or how people would receive it and I was a little nervous, but they just kept coming, the songs kept coming and I'm really proud of it."

Flowers also spoke about The Killers' collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, who reworked their Dustland Fairytale track and discussed possibly working with Sam Fender.

Fender, who also cites Bruce Springsteen as one of his major influences, is supporting The Killers on some of their UK dates and the pair discussed how good the artists would sound together.

"I still haven't met him yet," said Flowers, "but I like what I've heard so far and that will be a fun little collaboration."

The band owe a lot of the concept album to the pandemic.

Previously speaking about the making of their album, Flowers said: "during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere"

"I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with," he says, "many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."