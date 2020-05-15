WATCH: This week's Celebrity Two Word Tango is epic!

Chris, Pippa and Dom took on the celebrity namecheck challenge again this week. Find out how they got on here.

Chris Moyles and the team have been getting nostalgic once again by reliving some of their favourite features.

This week, they brought back Celebrity Two Word Tango, the quick-fire game where they have to remember the first and second names of as many celebrities as they possibly can until the music ends.

It's fair to say this time around things got VERY excited!

Find out how they got on in our video above.

WATCH: Chris loses it at Dom and Pippa live on-air

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals