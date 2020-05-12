WATCH: Chris loses it at Dom and Pippa live on-air

12 May 2020, 18:11 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 19:16

Chris gave his take on the Prime Minister's address on Monday, but it turns out that Dom and Pippa weren't quite following him.

Chris Moyles gave his take on the Prime Minister's daily briefing this Monday, and he had plenty to say about it.

It's fair to say many people are getting animated about politics at the moment, but Chris absolutely lost it when it came to Dom and Pippa not realising when it was on!

Who knew he was so passionate about The One Show?

Watch his hilarious freak out live on-air.

Chris Moyles loses it at Pippa Taylor and Dominic Byrne
Chris Moyles loses it at Pippa Taylor and Dominic Byrne. Picture: Radio X

It's not the first time Chris has had a hilarious meltdown live on-air.

Watch him below:

Listen to the latest Chis Moyles Show podcast:

