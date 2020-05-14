WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

14 May 2020, 18:08

The Comedian appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and introduced us to his collection of farm animals.

John Bishop called into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk all things life in lockdown.

The comedian, author and TV personality introduced us to his menagerie of farmyard animals, which included pot-bellied pig that sounds like Frank Bruno.

When asked if he loves animals that much, the answer he gave Chris Moyles was brutally honest.

Find out more in our video above.

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown
John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown. Picture: Radio X

Find out why John Bishop hats Chris Moyles' impression of him in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

