Seann Walsh discusses what they didn't show on I'm A Celeb

The comedian visited his I'm A Celeb campmate on The Chris Moyles Show this morning and dished the dirt on what didn't make the cut on the show.

By Radio X

Seann Walsh visited The Chris Moyles Show this morning (5th December) to catch up with his fellow I'm A Celeb 2022 campmate.

Watch the moment the comedian reunited with Chris and the pair talked about some of the jungle moments ITV left on the cutting room floor, including 'Woody' Jill's nickname for Chris and his makeshift side table.

Also - watch them address Boy George's reading of Tiff's letter from home in our video above.

Seann Walsh talks un-aired moments on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Radio X

