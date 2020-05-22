James gets caught singing Thin Lizzy on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show producer was in for a shock when he left his mic on by accident and his dulcet tones were played back to him.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris was was playing out some belter as always in the Friday Platinum Hour.

We were all rocking out to Thin Lizzy's 1976 anthem, The Boys Are Back In Town, but unfortunately for James he was rocking out just a little bit more.

It turns out the producer left is mic on during the song and ended up giving us a rendition of the karaoke favourite.

Watch our video to see the moment the penny drops for our favourite jam eater.

James leaves his mic on and gets caught singing Thin Lizzy. Picture: Radio X

