Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

Watch the moment the Code 404 actor came face to face with his lookalike, and Chris felt like the third wheel.

This week saw Danny Mays join The Chris Moyles Show for chat live on-air.

The actor spoke about everything from life in lockdown to his new sci-fi comedy drama Code 404, but there was one thing that stole the focus.

Chris has a mate called Gav, who he reckons looks JUST like the 1917 star, so when Mays came on the show, he couldn't resist getting them together.

It turns out they don't just look slightly alike, they also sound quite similar too!

Watch the moment they met in our video above.

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav. Picture: Radio X

Mays' co-star Stephen Graham called into the show recently and had plenty to say about his role in the sitcom and life in lockdown.

