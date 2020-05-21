WATCH: Chris Moyles disrupts Andi Peters while live on Good Morning Britain

21 May 2020, 17:17 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 17:20

See the daytime TV star do his best to give a live link to camera as Chris and the team look on.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team checked in with Andi Peters on FaceTime.

The only problem is that Andi was just about to do a live link to Good Morning Britain, and Chris promised if he was kept on the line, he wouldn't shout or disrupt the show.

Unfortunately for Andi, Chris kept to his promise that he wouldn't shout, but that didn't mean he couldn't use technology to make a whole lot of racket.

Watch our video above to find out what went down.

WATCH: Andi Peters trying to guess what band Taylor Hawkins is in is epic

Chris Moyles FaceTimes Andi Peters during his live GMB link
Chris Moyles FaceTimes Andi Peters during his live GMB link. Picture: Radio X

Andi Peters' lockdown shopping trip is hilarious:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's singALONE Live is the best

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom answers out burning questions in Just Ask Dom

We go for Round 2 of Just Ask Dom and it's brilliant

Jack Whitehall on The Chris Moyles Show

Jack Whitehall wakes up girlfriend Roxy & talks THAT dodgy haircut to Chris Moyles
Lee Sharpe talks the Premier League on The Chris Moyles Show

Lee Sharpe on The Premier League: "I think you've got to play it out"
Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny
John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

Latest On Radio X

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon reschedules remainder of 2020 dates until 2021

Gerry Cinnamon

Muse's Matt Bellamy and Ricky Gervais

Muse's Matt Bellamy says Ricky Gervais’ After Life inspired his music

Muse

Dave Grohl at Intersect music festival 2019

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl reveals the album getting him through lockdown

Foo Fighters

Inhaler

Inhaler’s Elijah Hewson sounds just like dad Bono on new Falling In single

Music News

Liam Gallagher plays Vienna in 2020

Liam Gallagher shaves beard as he cleans up his lockdown look

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones and Keith Flint

How The Prodigy’s Keith Flint inspired a classic Stereophonics track

Stereophonics