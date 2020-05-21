WATCH: Chris Moyles disrupts Andi Peters while live on Good Morning Britain

See the daytime TV star do his best to give a live link to camera as Chris and the team look on.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team checked in with Andi Peters on FaceTime.

The only problem is that Andi was just about to do a live link to Good Morning Britain, and Chris promised if he was kept on the line, he wouldn't shout or disrupt the show.

Unfortunately for Andi, Chris kept to his promise that he wouldn't shout, but that didn't mean he couldn't use technology to make a whole lot of racket.

Watch our video above to find out what went down.

Chris Moyles FaceTimes Andi Peters during his live GMB link. Picture: Radio X

