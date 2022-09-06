Marcus in Colchester is Tuesday's Prize Dump winner!

Where is The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk heading on Day #2? Watch the moment when the team found out!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk returned yesterday, which saw Matthew from Warrington win a bus full of prizes.

This meant the team had to travel the 60 mile journey between Elland Road in Leeds, straight through to the Cheshire town.

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour Bus parked up outside the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington. Picture: Radio X

On Tuesday, the Prize Dump Tour Bus was residing at the home of Warrington Wolves, the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Where would today's prize winner live? And how far away would it be?

Dominic Byrne meets Warrington Wolves mascot Wolfie! Picture: Radio X

Chris, Pippa, Dom and James were delighted that Tuesday's winner Marcus lived in Colchester! This meant a 200+ mile journey to the Essex coast. What would they find there?

Marcus, who's recently hurt his Achilles tendon and is currently hobbling around on crutches, will be taking delivery of the following prizes:

LG 50" 4K TV

Samsung Z Flip3 5G 128GB in Phantom Black

Nintendo Switch

Bose Quietcomfort 45 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - Black

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch with Music

Meta Quest 2 VR headset

£100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

Ring Video Doorbell

Gaggia Gran Gaggia Style POD/Ground Coffee Machine - Black

3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

1 Year TV Streaming Service of winner’s choice (Up to value of £100 paid via Gift Card)

Zinc Folding Electric Eco Pro Scooter - Blue

Pulsio Air Mini Massage Gun

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

Marcus is now in Friday's draw to win a brand new Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid car, courtesy of Motors.co.uk. All five winners will go up against each other to become the ultimate Prize Dump Tour winner!

One lucky Prize Dump winner could win this Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid... Picture: Global

