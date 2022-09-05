The first winner on the Prize Dump Tour has been picked!
5 September 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 10:05
Where is The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk heading on Day #1? Watch the moment when the team found out!
The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk is back with a bang!
Enter The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk HERE!
The team started the week outside the home of Leeds United, Elland Road, with a show the came LIVE from our own very special Prize Dump Tour Bus.
And Chris, Pippa, Dom and James got to find out where they were heading for the first drop off - Monday's winner is Matthew from Warrington!
Matthew will be taking delivery of the following goodies - that's if he can get a couple of hours off work today, of course.
- LG 50" 4K TV
- iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight Black
- XBOX Series X Games Console
- Sonos One Smart Speaker in Black
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band
- £100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice
- Amazon Echo Auto
- Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop
- Ninja Air Fryer
- ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth
- 3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)
- £1,000 paid by bank transfer
And not only that, but Matthew is now in the draw to win a brand new Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid car, courtesy of Motors.co.uk. The ultimate winner will be picked on Friday. Can you stand the suspense?
You'll be able to watch and listen to The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk every morning this week from 6.30am at Global Player. Don't miss it!