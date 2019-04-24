VIDEO: Pippa Taylor's Liverpool F.C. & Jurgen Klopp chant is genius

24 April 2019, 17:45

This week, Toby revealed that Pippa came up with a chant for Liverpool and their manager... and we think it's going to catch on.

Toby has been filling in on breakfast duties on The Chris Moyles Show this week and revealed something genius Pippa came out with.

It turns out not only is Pippa a very talented flute player and first (and only) time tattoo artist, she's also pretty good at making up football chants.

Watch our video above, where Pippa merges the Baby Shark song with Liverpool F.C. and their famous German football manager.

Pippa Taylor and Liverpool F.C. manager Jurgen clop
Pippa Taylor and Liverpool F.C. manager Jurgen clop. Picture: Radio X/ Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images

Think that chant is pretty clever?

Remind yourself of Pippa's skills in our Flute-fighters game:

MORE VIDEO: Pippa's back from Barcelona and she has some awkward stories

MORE VIDEO: Pippa's rock star moment got cut hilariously short

Watch Pippa and Toby relive Burger-gate:

