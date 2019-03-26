VIDEO: Pippa's back from Barcelona and she has some awkward stories

26 March 2019, 12:02 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 13:27

Pippa's back from her girls' holiday in Spain, and as to be expected... it was all very Pippa.

Pippa's back from her holiday in Barcelona, and as ever... it was an eventful one.

There was a huge language barrier with their air bnb host Jorge, a bar was named after her, and she had night out with a lot of drag queens!

Watch our video above to find out just what she got up to.

Pippa is one for going on holiday and coming back with some corkers, and its no different when it comes to buying souvenirs.

Watch our video to remind yourself what she brought back from Prague:

READ MORE: Pippa's accidental date to the Buddy Holly musical was hysterical

