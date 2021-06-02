Pippa tackles a dodgy gum on The Chris Moyles Show

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa has a mouth infection... but can she get through it while Chris teases her?

Pippa's been struck by a painful gum infection, but ever the professional, she's tried as hard as possible to make it through the whole of The Chris Moyles Show. Too bad Chris is there to distract her!

Watch Pippa try and make it through the show, much to the enjoyment of Chris and James.

READ MORE: Pippa's back hug idea has The Chris Moyles Show in hysterics

Pippa has dodgy gums. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.