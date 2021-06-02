Pippa tackles a dodgy gum on The Chris Moyles Show

2 June 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 18:36

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa has a mouth infection... but can she get through it while Chris teases her?

Pippa's been struck by a painful gum infection, but ever the professional, she's tried as hard as possible to make it through the whole of The Chris Moyles Show. Too bad Chris is there to distract her!

Watch Pippa try and make it through the show, much to the enjoyment of Chris and James.

READ MORE: Pippa's back hug idea has The Chris Moyles Show in hysterics

Pippa has dodgy gums
Pippa has dodgy gums. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge

Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Dom falls for The Chris Moyles Show U2 prank

When Dom fell for Chris Moyles' U2 prank