Pippa's back hug idea has The Chris Moyles Show in hysterics

By Radio X

Lockdown rules have eased in England and members of the public can meet inside and even hug. However, Pippa has other ideas.

This Monday 17 May saw England's lockdown restrictions ease once more, meaning members of the public were allowed to meet inside in groups of six, stay overnight in hospitality venues and even share a hug!

Chris and the team didn't know if they were quite ready to go in for the kill just yet, but Pippa came up with a great solution.... sort of.

Watch The Chris Moyles Show producer explain her awkward idea in our video above.

Pippa explains her idea of back cuddling on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

