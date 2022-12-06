Pippa gets a birthday surprise from the boys of Magic Mike!

The Chris Moyles Show legend is celebrating her birthday tomorrow, so Chris Moyles and the team thought they'd give her a special treat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's Pippa's birthday tomorrow, which means she won't be on The Chris Moyles Show on Wednesday and will be enjoying a day out instead.

So Chris and the team decided to give her a special early birthday surprise... with a bit of a belated hen do treat thrown in at the same time.

Pippa thought I'm A Celeb's Sue Cleaver was set to come in for a chat, but instead Ross Sands, Mark Lace, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Federovskiir gave her a birthday treat she won't forget in a while.

Watch our video to see the moment unfold. Look away now Toby Tarrant!

Pippa is surprised by Magic Mike dancers for her birthday. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Seann Walsh discusses what they didn't show on I'm A Celeb

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show weekdays 6.30am - 10am and on Saturday from 8am - 11am.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.