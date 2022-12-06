Pippa gets a birthday surprise from the boys of Magic Mike!

6 December 2022, 16:28

The Chris Moyles Show legend is celebrating her birthday tomorrow, so Chris Moyles and the team thought they'd give her a special treat.

It's Pippa's birthday tomorrow, which means she won't be on The Chris Moyles Show on Wednesday and will be enjoying a day out instead.

So Chris and the team decided to give her a special early birthday surprise... with a bit of a belated hen do treat thrown in at the same time.

Pippa thought I'm A Celeb's Sue Cleaver was set to come in for a chat, but instead Ross Sands, Mark Lace, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Federovskiir gave her a birthday treat she won't forget in a while.

Watch our video to see the moment unfold. Look away now Toby Tarrant!

Pippa is surprised by Magic Mike dancers for her birthday
Pippa is surprised by Magic Mike dancers for her birthday. Picture: Radio X

