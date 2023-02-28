Pedro Pascal plays The Reverse Words game

On Air Now
28 February 2023, 17:37 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 18:25
The Mandalorian star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to discuss the new season of the Star Wars spin-off and play one of our favourite games.
Pedro Pascal is the man of the moment.
Not only does he star in the new post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, but he also plays the titular role in The Mandalorian.
The latest season of the Star Wars spin-off is set for release next month, so naturally we thought we'd get the Chilean-American star in to talk about it on The Chris Moyles Show... not without playing a game of The Reverse Word Game, of course!
The Mandalorian returns on Disney + on Monday 1st March.
