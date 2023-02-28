Pedro Pascal plays The Reverse Words game

By Jenny Mensah

The Mandalorian star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to discuss the new season of the Star Wars spin-off and play one of our favourite games.

Pedro Pascal is the man of the moment.

Not only does he star in the new post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, but he also plays the titular role in The Mandalorian.

The latest season of the Star Wars spin-off is set for release next month, so naturally we thought we'd get the Chilean-American star in to talk about it on The Chris Moyles Show... not without playing a game of The Reverse Word Game, of course!

The Mandalorian returns on Disney + on Monday 1st March.

Pedro Pascal plays The Reverse Words Game. Picture: Radio X

