Chris Moyles' Reverse Words game sounded REALLY dodgy

3 November 2020, 17:41 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 17:44

Chris and the team played their Reverse Words game this week, and it was a pretty tricky round!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team had ago at their reverse word game, and as ever it produced some hilarious results.

Some of the phrases included "This is Dom's Disco" and "All the gear, no idea" but it didn't quite end up sounding that way.

Watch their admirable attempts in our video above!

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show via Global Player, the official Radio X app

Chris Moyles Show laughs at the reverse words game. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

