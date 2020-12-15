The reverse game singing special had us in stitches

Chris and the team were tasked with singing the reverse words to a certain festive hit... with hilarious results.

This week on the Chris Moyles Show, producer Matt set up a reverse word challenge to beat all reverse challenges.

Not only did it sound completely incomprehensible, but it involved singing backwards too!

Chris pretty much rose to the challenge, but Toby, James and Dom's efforts were quite something!

Watch the hilarious results of the latest reverse words game in our video.

