The reverse game singing special had us in stitches

15 December 2020, 16:20 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 16:29

Chris and the team were tasked with singing the reverse words to a certain festive hit... with hilarious results.

This week on the Chris Moyles Show, producer Matt set up a reverse word challenge to beat all reverse challenges.

Not only did it sound completely incomprehensible, but it involved singing backwards too!

Chris pretty much rose to the challenge, but Toby, James and Dom's efforts were quite something!

Watch the hilarious results of the latest reverse words game in our video.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pablo Escobar's son talks to The Chris Moyles Show in summer 2020

When Pablo Escobar's son appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles holds a stuffed toy version of himself

The Chris Moyles Show's festive stuffed toys are pretty disturbing
Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate
Chris Moyles brings out Dominic The Donkey for 2020

Chris Moyles kicks off Christmas 2020 with Dominick The Donkey!
Boy George remembers his time on A-Team on The Chris Moyles Show

Boy George has the best story about appearing on The A-Team

Latest On Radio X

Sharon Osbourne appears on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne reveals COVID-19 diagnosis and brief hospitalisation

News

Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie from London

Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie

News

Bruce Willis in Die Hard (1988)

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

News

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Peaches

Dave Grohl covering Peaches has surprisingly epic results

Foo Fighters

Piers Morgan in February 2020

Piers Morgan addresses being photographed in a cab without a face mask

News

Radio X Mental Health Toolkit

Radio X teams up with CALM to launch mental health podcasts

News