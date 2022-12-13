Owen Warner says best thing about I'm A Celeb fame is free food

The Hollyoaks actor and I'm A Celeb star has revealed that people haven't stopped feeding him since he left the ITV show.

Owen Warner appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and finally reunited with his bessie I'm A Celeb camp mate Chris.

The Hollyoaks star made no secret about his love of food while in the jungle and it turns out when it came to his best takeaway from starring in the show - he's stuck to a subject closest to his heart.

Asked what the best freebie he's had since his new found I'm A Celeb fame, he told Moyles: "To be honest, the best thing about leaving is just food. Everyone just wants to feed me. Wherever I go people are like 'You must be hungry, here's some food' and I'm like 'bring it on'.

"Everywhere I go I just get fed."

Watch our interview with the I'm A Celeb star above and catch the hilarious moment we pranked Owen during the news below.

