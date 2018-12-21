Nick Knowles sings Driving Home For Christmas with Chris and Dom!

Watch the I'm A Celeb and DIY SOS star perform a festive treat for The Chris Moyles Show.

Nick Knowles visited The Chris Moyles Show this week, and gave us all a festive treat.

The I'm A Celeb star put his velvety baritone vocals to good use by singing a rendition of Chris Rea's Driving Home For Christmas.

And if the song wasn't enough to get you into the mood, a fake car, snowy landscape and Chris and Dom messing around in Christmas hats should do it.

Knowles isn't so convinced though!

Watch our video above to see the epic performance and keep watching right until the end.

Nick Knowles sings Driving Home For Christmas with Chris and Dom on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Merry Christmas everyone!

Nick Knowles finally came face-to-face with The Chris Moyles Show after his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

He has the Radio X team to thank for getting his cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love to iTunes No. 1 after they launched a campaign on-air.

Re-live what happened below:



