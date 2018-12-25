VIDEO: Dom is rubbish at Beat The Intro Christmas special

25 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 25 December 2018, 09:01

The Chris Moyles Show played the song-based quiz with a festive twist this week, but Chris couldn't get over how bad Dom was.

The Chris Moyles Show played a special Christmas version of their Beat The Intro game, and let's just say some people were better at it than others.

Chris was pit against Dom in a bid to successfully identify popular festive hits, but Dom was utterly rubbish at it.

Watch our video above to see how they got on.

Dominic Byrne plays Beat The Intro (Christmas Edition) on The Chris Moyles Show
Dominic Byrne plays Beat The Intro (Christmas Edition) on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Oh dear! He might be terrible at Christmas based songs, but at least he does a mean Mick Jagger impression.

Watch him impersonate The Rolling Stones frontman here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Jamie Oliver gives best brussel sprouts recipe on The Chris Moyles Show

Jamie Oliver's brussel sprouts recipe will convince the haters this Christmas
A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominic the Donkey

Chris Moyles plays the Christmas classic Dominic The Donkey

Nick Knowles sings Driving Home For Christmas with Chris and Dom on The Chris Moyles Show

Nick Knowles sings Driving Home For Christmas with Chris and Dom!
Pippa hid in a doorway for X marks the spot

When Pippa hid in a doorway for X-mas Marks The Spot...

Nick Knowles talks DIY SOS on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Moyles wants Nick Knowles to do a DIY SOS for celebs

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast