VIDEO: Dom is rubbish at Beat The Intro Christmas special

The Chris Moyles Show played the song-based quiz with a festive twist this week, but Chris couldn't get over how bad Dom was.

The Chris Moyles Show played a special Christmas version of their Beat The Intro game, and let's just say some people were better at it than others.

Chris was pit against Dom in a bid to successfully identify popular festive hits, but Dom was utterly rubbish at it.

Dominic Byrne plays Beat The Intro (Christmas Edition) on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Oh dear! He might be terrible at Christmas based songs, but at least he does a mean Mick Jagger impression.

