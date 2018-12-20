VIDEO: Moyles wants Nick Knowles to do a DIY SOS for celebs

Chris Moyles gave the I'm A Celeb star a unique take on his DIY SOS show, but we doubt it will catch on.

Nick Knowles visited the Radio X studio and finally came face-to-face with The Chris Moyles Show after leaving I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Before going in the jungle, the I'm A Celeb star was most famous for DIY SOS, which undertakes big building projects for those most in need.

Chris has got an idea, though. Why can't there be a DIY SOS celeb special? He's in need of a new kitchen after all!

Watch Moyles make his pitch in our video above.

Nick Knowles talks DIY SOS on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

It's not the only reason Nick Knowles came in, however.

He has the Radio X team to thank for getting his cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love to iTunes No. 1 after they launched a campaign on-air.

Re-live what happened below:

Last week, ITV showed the moment Nick came out of the jungle and spoke to Chris and the team for the first time.

It wasn't all smooth sailing though, as Knowles' son revealed to him that Biffy Clyro had played down his story of a jam session.

The 56-year-old took it all in his stride, however, joking: "I've imagined their manager have told them to distance themselves from me".

Watch the moment, courtesy of ITV below: