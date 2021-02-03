This mystery guest made Chris Moyles VERY jealous

3 February 2021, 18:37 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 18:49

This week on The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You? feature, the team spoke to a man with a profession the old Chris would have loved.

This week's mystery guest on The Chris Moyles Show had a very special talent... and it might just get your tummy rumbling.

It was time for another instalment of Who Are You? where Chris and Dom have to guess what each special guest is known for based on a simple set of clues.

While the Leeds man is technically a famous YouTuber, it turns out what makes him really special is the fact he's the UK's No.1 competitive eater!

Find out exactly what BeardMeatsFood does for a living and how he manages to keep all that weight off in our video above!

Check out some of Adam's handiwork here:

