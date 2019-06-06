WATCH: Thunderbirds legend David Graham was the perfect mystery guest on The Chris Moyles Show

6 June 2019, 16:34 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 17:43

Watch the legendary voice actor, who played Parker in Thunderbirds and Grandpa in Peppa Pig, blow Chris Moyles' mind.

This week we were in the presence of true British TV royalty as none other than David Graham was the mystery guest on The Chris Moyles Show.

The actor and voice artist, who is most famous for portraying Parker in Thunderbirds and is the voice of Grandpa in Peppa Pig, stopped by the Radio X office to surprise Chris and the team.

It wasn't clear at first who the 93-year-old was, until he brought out a very very iconic clue.

Watch our video above to find out what it was.

