Chris Moyles was stuck in traffic and his road rage is next level

2 November 2020, 16:31 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 16:34

The Radio X DJ was stuck in traffic this morning and he's NOT happy about it. Listen to his hilarious rant here.

This week kicked off to an interesting start as Chris Moyles was running uncharacteristically late.

The Radio X DJ was stuck in traffic for various reasons and it's fair to say he was very animated about it.

Luckily no one was actually on the harsh end of his fury but himself, but it still makes for some interesting listening!

Watch Chris Moyles' hilarious rant in our video above.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show via Global Player, the official Radio X app

It's not the first time Chris has had a good old rant and it certainly won't be the last.

Watch one of his more recent complaints here:

WATCH: Chris Moyles' biggest rants ever

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

READ MORE: Radio X surprises Chris Moyles to celebrate his 30 years in broadcasting

