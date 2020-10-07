Radio X surprises Chris Moyles to mark his 30 years in broadcasting

7 October 2020, 14:27 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 14:54

The DJ was met with a host of surprises this week to celebrate him working for three decades in radio.

This week saw Chris Moyles make a very special milestone; 30 years since he started working in radio!

The Leeds-born DJ, who cut his teeth in hospital radio, has been broadcasting since 7 October 1990 and Radio X decided to help him celebrate the achievement!

And we had a few people to help us as Chris was surprised with everything from a welcome outside Global HQ to special messages from a few famous faces (and voices!).

Find out what went down in our video above.

Happy 30 years Chris Moyles!

Radio X marks 30 years of Chris Moyles in broadcasting
Radio X marks 30 years of Chris Moyles in broadcasting. Picture: Radio X

