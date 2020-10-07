Radio X surprises Chris Moyles to mark his 30 years in broadcasting
7 October 2020, 14:27 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 14:54
The DJ was met with a host of surprises this week to celebrate him working for three decades in radio.
This week saw Chris Moyles make a very special milestone; 30 years since he started working in radio!
The Leeds-born DJ, who cut his teeth in hospital radio, has been broadcasting since 7 October 1990 and Radio X decided to help him celebrate the achievement!
And we had a few people to help us as Chris was surprised with everything from a welcome outside Global HQ to special messages from a few famous faces (and voices!).
Find out what went down in our video above.
Happy 30 years Chris Moyles!
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Global Player, the official Radio X app
READ MORE: Chris Moyles gets surprised by adorable kittens in the studio
Listen to the latest podcast for The Chris Moyles Show: