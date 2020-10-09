Celebrate 30 years of Chris Moyles in radio with his biggest rants

Chris Moyles' biggest and funniest rants. Picture: Radio X

As we celebrate 30 years of Chris Moyles in radio, we take a look at some of his biggest rants on Radio X.

Chris Moyles absolutely LOVES an on-air rant.

The broadcaster marked a pretty big milestone this week, celebrating 30 years in radio. That didn't mean he didn't have some things to get off his chest though...

Whether it involves his hate for sweet vegetables or the media's coverage of his weight loss, the Radio X DJ can't help but be outspoken live on-air.

But what are some of his biggest and funniest rants on Radio X so far?

Remind yourself of some of his most epic meltdowns below.

See Chris Moyles biggest rants:

Sweet potato-gate Just this week Chris and the team got into a discussion about sweet potato fries and, in fact, sweet potato vegetables in general. And no, parsnips weren't safe either! Watch his hilarious take here: The taboids Chris Moyles isn't a fan of the press or how they write up stories of him. Not long ago he was spotted out in London and a newspaper wrote about it. It wasn't the first time and it won't be the last... Dom Chris and Dom's personal and working relationship spans many years, and sometimes Chris loses his rag at him. It's usually all in jest though... His kitchen Chris is in the middle of getting his kitchen done, and it's safe to say that things aren't going terribly well.. Less of a rant and more of a moan, this story has the best ending ever! Competition winners Chris Moyles loves taking part in a good competition and he loves nothing more than hearing from a a grateful listener... unfortunately for Fraser... he wasn't quite excited enough when Chris called him to tell him he'd one a prize! The Big Ben Bong campaign Remember when Brexit was the biggest news story of the year? Remind yourself what Chris thought about spending money to hear the landmark chime. The temporary studio Chris is a creature of habit, so when he returned from his holidays and had to use a temporary studio for a week, he was NOT best pleased! Everyone else found it pretty hilarious though! His weight loss and the press It's fair to say that Chris loss has lost a lot of weight, but it's also fair to say that happened quite a while ago. So when Chris Moyles reads stories about his "dramatic weight loss" in 2020, it's fair to say he gets rather annoyed about it! Food eating tasks This time it was a dodgy food task that almost tipped Chris over the edge. We reckon he might have been just a little bit over-dramatic this time around. Politicians Chris ranting about Boris Johnson is pretty funny stuff, which ever side of the fence you're on.

