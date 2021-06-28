John Cena talks F9 and Chris Moyles puts himself forward for the Fast & Furious franchise

John Cena talked about his role in the latest Fast & Furious franchise, while Chris Moyles suggested someone he thinks would be perfect for it.

John Cena talked to The Chris Moyles Show this week about his role in the new Fast and the Furious film and how he came to feature in the franchise.

The wrestling legend is no stranger to the big screen, but he explained how Vin Diesel came to offer him one of the biggest roles in F9 based on a feeling... and a selfie.

If that wasn't enough, Chris also put himself forward for a role in the next in the Fast franchise. He's got the guns after all...

Watch Chris Moyles' interview with the star in our video above.

F9 is available to watch in cinemas now.

