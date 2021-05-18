James has finally booked a jam sandwich eating session

By Radio X

Last year saw Chris Moyles auction of a jam sandwich-eating competition with James for a good cause and now it's time to pay the piper.

Any fan of The Chris Moyles Show will know that our much-loved producer James is teased for being a jam eater, despite it being a term for those from the town of Workington, West Cumbria.

James takes it all on the chin, however, and even once dressed up as a huge jam sandwich.

Chris wasn't keen to let it go, however, and entered himself and James into a jam eating session for a good cause.

Finally it looks like it might be happening. Watch our video above to find out more!

READ MORE: James' girlfriend Chelsea proposed to him FIVE TIMES on leap day

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: