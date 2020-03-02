VIDEO: James' girlfriend Chelsea proposed to him FIVE times on Leap Day

2 March 2020, 16:30 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 18:25

James and his girlfriend Chelsea went away on a romantic trip, and she just couldn't help but fake propose on Leap Day.

Over the weekend it was the day in which we get an extra bonus day for Leap Year.

And when our producer James was on a holiday with his girlfriend Chelsea, the fact it was a leap day - which is traditionally known as a day when women propose - was not lost on her.

So, she of course decided to take up her own four year tradition, which involves annoying the hell out of James,

Watch our clip of Chelsea's antics above, and see her full video here:

Watch all of Chelsea's proposal highlights here.

Remind yourself of the first time James bought Chelsea flowers, and see her priceless reaction here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

