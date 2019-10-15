WATCH: James dresses up as a HUGE jam sandwich

After going to great lengths to prove he wasn't a jam eater, a listener sent in James a giant jam sandwich costume!

Last month Producer James explained at length why he wasn't considered a jam eater, as it's a nickname for people from Workington, rather than those from Whitehaven.

While the West Cumbrian producer thought he'd made a very valid point, he didn't count on just how quickly Chris Moyles and our Radio X listeners would call him one.

Just when he thought it all died down, one hilarious listener took it to a whole new level by sending him a very special gift.

Watch James don the attractive attire in our video above.

Get the history of jam eaters from the man himself.

See him get ready for his first day of school: