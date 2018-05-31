How To Listen To The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show On Radio X

Tuning into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X is VERY easy... Here's how to listen every morning.

Not sure how you can hear Chris, Dom and the team every morning?

Then let them explain the many ways you can tune in.

In fact, to make things interesting, Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne will attempt to describe how you can listen on FM, on digital radio, online, on our app or via your smart speaker… while taking a ride in a car driven by an amazing stunt driver.

You could find out something useful! Or just enjoy watching the fear on their faces.

Radio X apps. Picture: Radio X

You can listen to The Chris Moyles Show via our IOS and Android apps

With the new Radio X App powered by Global Player we've made it easier than ever to listen to Radio X in HD quality, live and on the move. Check the playlist for music info and show schedules to see what's coming up next; Take control - My Radio X, a world-first that allows you to skip songs on live radio - it's radio you control (IOS only)

Catch up / listen again to all your favourite shows whenever you like and get the latest artist news and features.

So, whatever you're into - the latest hits, classic tracks, music for chilling out or even topical debate - Global's got you covered. And best of all, it's completely free and available worldwide.

Find out more about our apps here.

Radio X on smart speakers. Picture: Radio X

You can listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Smart Speakers and Devices

Wake Up To Chris Moyles On Your Amazon Echo by saying "Alexa, wake me up to Radio X UK at 6:30am"

Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say “Ok Google, play Radio X UK”

To listen To Radio X on Apple HomePod, just say "Hey Siri, play Radio X."

Find out more about listening to Radio X on Smart Speakers or Devices here

Radio X on FM Radio. Picture: Radio X

Here's how to listen to The Chris Moyles Show on FM radio

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London and 97.7 FM in Manchester

Digital Radio. Picture: Radio X

You can listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Digital Radio

Radio X is available on Digital Radio across the UK. Check to see if you can receive us here

Digital Radios mean interference free listening to live radio stations. There's no hiss, crackle, or pop, no fading, no overlap. Digital Radio displays the stations by name, so there's no need to remember frequency numbers, giving you the confidence to explore the airwaves and change radio stations at the touch of a button. Unlike some digital television services, you don't have to pay to receive Digital Radio. It's free. Find out more about Radio X on Digital Radio here.

Radio X online. Picture: Radio X

Listening to The Chris Moyles Show online

Listening to Radio X via the Internet couldn't be easier. You can listen to Radio X in your web browser by clicking on the yellow Listen button at the top right of the page. The UK Radioplayer will pop-up in a new window and start playing automatically. Find out more here.

Radio X on TV. Picture: Radio X

You can listen to The Chris Moyles Show on TV and Satellite

Radio X is available as a free-to-air channel with any package on Sky digital satellite television Channel number 0113.

Radio X is on Virgin Media channel 960.

Radio X is available as a free-to-air channel with Freesat. You will find us on Channel 723.

Find out more here