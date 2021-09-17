The Chris Moyles Show gives away free breakfasts at Manchester cafe Essy's

Dom serves free breakfast in Manchester on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles sent Dom down to Essy's Kitchen Cafe in Manchester and invited listeners to enjoy a breakfast on the Radio X tab.

The Chris Moyles Show embarked on The Prize Dump tour this week, which saw them deliver a van full of prizes to competition winners across the UK.

Only thing was that all the prize winners were based down south, so Chris Moyles and the gang decided to go rogue and take a road trip up to Manchester!

While going out live, a listener recommended the much-loved Essy's Kitchen Cafe and Chris sent out Dom to give their listeners a little treat by offering listeners in the local area a free breakfast in the café live on The Chris Moyles Show!

Listeners turned up within four minutes of the news being announced and one even travelled from Liverpool to visit Essy’s and enjoy some breakfast on Radio X’s tab.

Dom hands out free sandwiches at Essy's cafe in Manchester. Picture: Radio X

The first listeners turned up within 4 minutes of Chris revealing the destination live on air, with the show crossing live to the café throughout the morning to speak to owner Shakeela Majeed, Manager Claire Smith and their customers. .

Owner Shakeela Majeed told The Chris Moyles Show how the pandemic had affected the business, and what this morning’s visit from Radio X had been like.

"This was an establishment with a queue outside at lunchtime," she said. "Jacket potatoes, sandwiches, bacon butties, that sort of thing, and the workforce doesn’t look like it’s all coming back. We’re about 30% of what we were with the workforce so we’ve had to literally redesign our whole business model. We’ve had to go on to opening at weekends, opening in the evenings, delivery systems etc. We’ve only got through with no.1) government help and no.2) working night and day to make the place survive and I think that’s generally what everyone else is like in the city centre, small businesses and cafes and restaurants like us. This morning has been excellent. For us, this has put us back on the map. Thank you for choosing us, thank you for giving us this opportunity, we really appreciate it!"

Manager Claire Smith added: "A lot of people have found us today that I’ve never seen before. I know all our customers really, I’m here early in the morning and I finish late the afternoon – I know everybody and everybody knows me. But today I didn’t know anybody that came in. Hopefully we’ll see people again, you know that have come in today, I know it’s a free sandwich, but hopefully they’ll come back!"

