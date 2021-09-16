Its the final day of the Prize Dump Tour but Chris Moyles has gone ROGUE

Its the final day of the Prize Dump Tour but Chris has gone ROGUE

Phil is Thursday's winner of a vanful of goodies, but there's a twist in the tale.

It's the fourth and final day of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour - and the team are on tenterhooks, waiting to find out where they'll be sent today.

On Monday, it was Northolt in London to deliver the prizes to Darren.

On Tuesday, Shaunna in Oxford took the team to the pub after the van was unloaded.

On Wednesday, Crowborough in East Sussex was the home of Ross and Kate, who welcomed Chris and the crew into their home.

On Thursday morning, the green Prize Dump vans were back in London's Leicester Square and winner Phil was located in... well, watch the video to find out - and please take note of the team's expressions.

But while the team have had their instructions, Toby Tarrant received a perplexing call from Chris later on. They should be on their way to see Phil - but it seems Moyles has something else in mind on this sunny September day.

"We've got a van full of prizes, we've got half a tank of petrol, it's sunny and we've got sunglasses, we've gone ROGUE."

Where are the Prize Dump Tour vans heading? Picture: Radio X

What does it all mean? Where on earth are they? When will Phil get his prizes?

All will be revealed on The Chris Moyles Show on Friday morning. Listen from 6.30am.

